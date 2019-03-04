D’Iberville St. Martin North Bay parade outshines the weather

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Poor weather had officials move the parade from 1:30 to 12:30, but that did not stop the beads from flying in abundance. In fact, many were doing whatever it took to get noticed by those on the floats.
“Yes, I am shaking my tail and getting it on,” said Coast native Alicia Moore.
Moore and a group of friends said they visit the parade every year. One of those individuals was Blake Vincent.
“Oh yeah, I love it, It is wonderful! I love seeing all the people,” Vincent said.
While those two weren't new to the parade and all the fun that comes with it, for some, this was their first Mardi Gras experience.
“Oh yeah, this is my first Mardi Gras man, and I am glad to be here bro,” said Jonathon Knight.
Knight even went on to say that this is something everyone should try and experience. Connor Stringer agreed and didn’t mind fighting the poor weather for the experience.
“Fantastic time. The rain wasn’t too long," Stringer said. "I am glad we came here.”
Moore even went as far as claiming the North Bay Parade was superior to the others festivities.
“Oh it is the best, love the parade. Best parade of the year,” Moore said.
Some people’s favorite part was just enjoying the atmosphere. Derrick Simmons spent the day laughing and dancing with loved ones, as well as catching the occasional handful of beads.
“I’m having an amazing time,” Simmons said. “They jamming out here, I’m telling you!”
The streets were lined on each side as hundreds came out to celebrate, which isn’t surprising as many consider the parade to be a great event for the entire family.
“It is great man, you know it’s perfect for the kids and a family event. Man, it is perfect. To be honest, I wouldn’t rather be nowhere than here man for Mardi Gras 2019,” Knight said.
