Chilly and breezy Lundi Gras Monday

After a cold front passed yesterday, much drier and cooler air is moving in for today. Expect a cold and windy cold start to the day with feels like temperatures in the 30s or perhaps upper 20s for some. Highs only reaching the lower 50s. Later today, a few clouds and perhaps a rain sprinkle will try to move in during the evening hours. But, the air will be so dry that most of the raindrops won’t survive their journey from the clouds to the ground. Later overnight it will become less cloudy and turn much colder with mostly lower in the 30s. A light freeze is possible well inland away from water influences. Fat Tuesday will be dry and chilly with highs again in the 50s. But another light freeze will be possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday; frost will be possible on the coast. The second half of the week brings a warm up. The weekend brings rain chances, especially Saturday PM into Sunday AM.