The chill continues through Wednesday

Talk about a cool down! Highs today will only reach the mid 50s, and we’ll see some sun this afternoon. It’s possible that we could have a bit more cloud cover this evening. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but dry air could keep any raindrops at bay. Temperatures will be getting much colder tonight. Inland areas may see temperatures near freezing. Coastal areas could drop into the mid 30s.
More sun is expected for Mardi Gras with highs in the mid 50s. Freezing temperatures are likely for everyone by Wednesday morning. A ton of sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
We’ll warm back up into the 60s on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. The 70s will return by Friday with a small chance for rain.
