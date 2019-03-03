TIME CHANGE: North Bay & St. Paul’s Carnival Assoc. parades to roll early

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Because of the threat of rain, a second coast Mardi Gras parade will roll early today. The D’Iberville St. Martin North Bay parade will now start at 12:30pm, an hour earlier than previously scheduled. That means the streets will start closing to traffic at 11:30am.
Earlier today, the St. Paul’s Carnival Association announced their plans to move up the time of their parade in Pass Christian. That parade will start at noon, and the streets around the parade route close to traffic at 10am.
You can see a full list of all of South Mississippi’s parade schedules and maps right here from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend: https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/2019-mardi-gras-schedule/
WLOX Meteorologist Taylor Graham says things could get a little bumpy Sunday afternoon in South Mississippi. See her full forecast here: http://www.wlox.com/2019/03/03/showers-storms-likely-sunday-afternoon/
