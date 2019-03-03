Showers and storms likely on Sunday afternoon

BILOXI, MS - Things could get a little bumpy around here in South Mississippi for our Sunday afternoon. While we’ve been seeing some cloud cover and a few showers this morning, more showers and storms are likely by the afternoon. Unfortunately, it could impact afternoon parades in the area.
Timing:
A low pressure system along with a cold front will begin to approach us early this afternoon. Showers and storms will start to move in from the north and northwest around noon. By the middle of the afternoon, these storms will move closer and closer to the coast, possibly bringing heavy rain. Models hint that we’ll begin to dry out shortly after the sunset. Overall, our best chance for seeing storms today will be between 12-6 PM.
Severe Weather Potential:
It’s possible that we could have a few strong to severe storms today, but the greatest risk for severe weather is to our north and east. It’s not out of the question that we could have some wind gusts near 60 mph and an isolated tornado with these storms. Hail is also possible, but not likely. Overall, the severe weather threat is relatively low. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is a Level 2 on a scale of 1-5. Most areas will see around 0.5-1″ of rain by the end of the day, but higher amounts are possible in heavier storms.
After the front passes, we’ll dry out and cool down quite a bit. Highs today will be in the mid 70s, but we’ll plummet into the 40s by Monday morning!
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.