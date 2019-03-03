Showers and storms likely on Sunday afternoon

It’s possible that we could have a few strong to severe storms today, but the greatest risk for severe weather is to our north and east. It’s not out of the question that we could have some wind gusts near 60 mph and an isolated tornado with these storms. Hail is also possible, but not likely. Overall, the severe weather threat is relatively low. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is a Level 2 on a scale of 1-5. Most areas will see around 0.5-1″ of rain by the end of the day, but higher amounts are possible in heavier storms.