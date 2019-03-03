Showers and storms are likely this afternoon

We’ve started off the morning with a few showers, but much more rain is expected this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be moving in today ahead of a strong cold front. It’s possible that we could see a few strong to severe storms. Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out along with heavy rain. The time frame for these storms will be between noon and 6 PM. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the mid 70s.