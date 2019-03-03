Showers and storms are likely this afternoon

We’ve started off the morning with a few showers, but much more rain is expected this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be moving in today ahead of a strong cold front. It’s possible that we could see a few strong to severe storms. Strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out along with heavy rain. The time frame for these storms will be between noon and 6 PM. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the mid 70s.
After the front passes through tonight, we’ll begin to dry out. Lows by Monday morning will plummet into the low 40s. With a breezy northerly wind, it may feel more like the 30s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds that afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.
The 30s will be back on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Despite the chance for some sun, highs will remain in the 50s through Wednesday.
