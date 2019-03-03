Prep Roundup: Gulfport Sweeps East Ascension in Admiral Tournament

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - While the local community were enjoying the Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Biloxi, the Gulfport Admirals were having their own fun as they hosted their weekend baseball and softball tournament at ‘The Herb’.
The Admirals (5-2) started the day playing East Ascension (1-3) for the second day in a row, looking to go up 2-0 against the Spartans. Gulfport score five runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat East Ascension 12-11. Junior third baseman Lake Carmichael hit a 2-out double to win it. Following that game, the Admirals beat Vancleave 4-3. Gulfport returns to action Wednesday at St. Martin.
The Lady Admirals (7-0) took on St. Patrick (0-2) prior to the boys game. Gulfport made quick work of the Fighting Irish, scoring five runs in the second, ultimately securing the 12-0 victory in four innings.
Later on in the Lady Admiral Invitational, Long Beach (1-3) faced off against St. Martin (3-0). Unlike the previous two games, the Lady Yellow Jackets and Bearcats were evenly matched foes, trading runs between the first and second innings. In the end, St. Martin came out with the 5-4 victory, improving to 3-0 on the season.
All other final scores from Saturday are listed below.
FINAL (BASEBALL): Harrison Central 5/East Ascension 6
Biloxi 1/East Central 3
FINAL (SOFTBALL): Vancleave 1/West Harrison 0
North Pike 3/West Harrison 1
