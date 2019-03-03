Prep Roundup: Gulfport Sweeps East Ascension in Admiral Tournament

The Admirals (5-2) started the day playing East Ascension (1-3) for the second day in a row, looking to go up 2-0 against the Spartans. Gulfport score five runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat East Ascension 12-11. Junior third baseman Lake Carmichael hit a 2-out double to win it. Following that game, the Admirals beat Vancleave 4-3. Gulfport returns to action Wednesday at St. Martin.