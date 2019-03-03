Krewe of Neptune blasts Biloxi with beads

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Thousands gathered in Biloxi Saturday afternoon and evening as Mardi Gras mayhem engulfed the city. The Krewe of Neptune returning to the streets again this year and the celebrations even inspired some residents to be part of the Krewe come next year.
“We come every year. We love it. I plan on joining Neptune next year," said Zak Martin. "One of our good friends is a maid, her father is the King. We love it.”
Martin is a coast native and loves the Carnival season. Unsurprisingly, kids who get some time off from school also love when the parades roll through. Graduate Student David Green is one of those individuals.
“We get a little time off. Come to Mardi Gras," said David Green. "Cut loose a little bit. It is a nice little study break.”
There was something for everyone at Saturday night’s parade. Whether it be good Southern food, live music from bands from across the state, or even just relaxing with friends and family. The parade has become a highlight of the season for many.
“This parade is one of my favorites just because it is night time, its not so warm outside," said Sam Earls. "All the lights are so beautiful, it’s just great!”
While many considered the parade to be among their favorites, some attendees were getting their first dose of the celebrations.
“This is my first Mardi Gras so I was going all for the festivities,” said Morgan Rose.
Rose hails from North Mississippi and was thankful she got to experience the fun on the coast. And the fun wasn’t limited to the newbies as Ocean Springs native Blake Miller found himself loving the atmosphere.
“Great time, got some good beads, drinking a beer. It’s going to be great,” said Miller.
Mardi Gras festivities are going to continue across the coast as Fat Tuesday continues to inch closer. You can see a full list of scheduled parades and maps of the parade routes right here from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend: https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/2019-mardi-gras-schedule/
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.