Krewe of Gemini celebrates 50th anniversary with family-friendly parade

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It’s the 50th anniversary for the Krewe of Gemini, and its parade this afternoon featured the theme Golden Carnivale.
While gold may have been the theme, this party had plenty of other colors to brighten a cloudy day.
Karen Saulters and friends came from Covington County dressed to make the most of the experience.
“We’re like a little squad, a little family,” she said. “We do things together.”
This parade was high on their list.
“We just like going to the family-oriented parades,” Saulters said. “So, whoever is doing a family-oriented parade, that’s the one we go to.”
Speaking of dressing up, Sarah Hanson and family tied it all together.
“We wanted to be in the spirit for the kids, Mardi Gras spirit,” she said.
This is one of Hanson’s favorite parades.
“Yes sir, because I’m a Gemini," she said.
Paradegoers - younger and older - had a consistent message.
“We always come here as a family, so I mean, it’s kind of like tradition to come here,” said 11-year-old Linda Otero-Ridley of Pass Christian. “And they, like, throw good stuff.”
Kenny Study was King Jupiter 2009 and husband of this year’s queen, Debra Study.
“I think that’s one of our biggest attributes - to be able to put this parade on and have it where it’s all nice and mellow and nobody gets crazy,” he said. “It’s all for the children. That’s what's it's all about anyway, when you get down to it.”
The celebration included about 75 units. Gold may have been the dominate theme, but this year’s party had plenty of other colorful beads and catchable trophies. For a krewe to be around for 50 years means a lot about its character.
Shirley Ladner has been a member since the beginning in 1969.
“It’s a wonderful krewe, and we have a wonderful ball and two parades, which a lot of krewes don’t have,” she said. “They work hard, and we have a lot of fun and it’s just a happy time.”
Carol Bonzo has a simple message to take back home to Tennessee.
“It’s exciting,” she said with a long laugh. “I’m usually real reserved.”
This year’s King is Bobby Olsen, and David Ishee served as Grand Marshal.
