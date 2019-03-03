JCCA brings the party to annual Mardi Gras parade in Pascagoula

Thousands reveled in the streets downtown Saturday

By Taren Reed | March 2, 2019 at 7:10 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 7:10 PM

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - It’s not a party until the throws hit the streets. Thousands showed up for the 43rd annual Jackson County Carnival Association Mardi Gras parade Saturday.

FULL PARADE VIDEO: Jackson County Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade

Most revelers had a game plan on how to catch the most throws.

“When you catch a bunch of stuff, we’re going to put it in this box,” said Peyton Warren.

Peyton and Caleb came prepared with a box and matching T-shirts. They had to do Mardi Gras in style.

“It’s our signature style our moms got us. Not going to lie, I really love it because it’s Mardi Gras themed," the two said.

A lot of people Saturday wore matching attire, including Jim and Peggy Kresse.

“I just decided we needed some so I went and bought them," Peggy said.

The two have been coming down to Mardi Gras for at least 30 years.

“We come down here every year. We’ve got a group of people that meet over there and we cook and we have porta-potties and everything which is good to get around with people," Jim said.

Taverious Lee is back in town and wanted to get a parade in.

“I’ve been stationed in Jacksonville, and I had an opportunity to come home so I was like hey, it’s a parade today. Why not check it out?" he said.

As long as you know how to say, “Throw me something mister," you’re bound to have a great time.

