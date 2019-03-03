Gulf Coast Carnival Association reveals its King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Royalty runs in the family for this year’s King and Queen of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association. Both King d’Iberville Jim Hardin and Queen Ixolib Caitlyn Lesso have deep roots in the organization.
"It's a very long tradition in my family," Lesso said. "My grandfather, Victor Mavar was king, and then my dad, Mike Mavar was king. I also have an aunt that was a queen, Liz Spratlin and my dad was a duke years before. My younger brothers have been pages and flag bearers, my older brother was a flag bearer. It's just a very great tradition in my family."
“It’s a history. It starts out, my daughter was maid in 2004, Chanelle. I was a duke in 2007. In between that, my son was a flag bearer in ’05 and we’ve been part of it ever since,” Hardin said. “And this year I’m king. I don’t know how that happens, but it does. I’m here and I’m glad I’m here. It’s a lot of fun.”
For so many, Mardi Gras is an essential part of the Gulf Coast culture, and as the oldest carnival association on the coast, GCCA is an essential part of Mardi Gras.
“Oh, I think GCCA is very important to the Coast. I think Mardi Gras is a big part of who we are and what we are about here in South Mississippi and really the entire region from South Louisiana to South Alabama,” Hardin said. “I think that’s a big part of defining who we are. And to be the sovereign rulers of Mardi Gras, Katy and I, for this year is a big thing. And I think it is a big part of giving back to the community, too.”
With just a few exceptions, GCCA has crowned royalty to reign over its Fat Tuesday parade since 1908.
“It truly is just such an incredible honor. It’s been a dream of mine my entire life and just to have this opportunity is incredible,” Lesso said. “It’s been such a great year, we have such a great king and court.”
“I’m looking forward to it, every minute of it. I just want to be there in the moment to experience all of it,” Hardin said. “One of our dukes texted in this morning and said let’s slow this all down. It’s happening too fast. So he did a great of of putting it in perspective for us.”
Watching past kings and queens, the 2019 royal revelers know they’re in for an amazing experience. But it’s not all sparkle and toasts, Queen Ixolib says it can be hard work, as well.
“The wave, got it down, practiced a few times. But the throwing, I’ve been working out trying... because it’s different when you’ve got all that gear on to throw,” Lesso said. “With the crown and the costume, I hope I don’t rip anything. And throwing from both sides now, my arms will be very sore Wednesday.”
Lesso is a student at the University of Alabama studying construction engineering and working on her master’s degree at the Manderson Graduate School of Business.
Hurdin is the owner of Aladdin Construction Company. The two will reign over Biloxi’s parade on Fat Tuesday after Monday night’s coronation at the GCCA ball.
