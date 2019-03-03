Gulf Coast Carnival Association reveals its King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib

“Oh, I think GCCA is very important to the Coast. I think Mardi Gras is a big part of who we are and what we are about here in South Mississippi and really the entire region from South Louisiana to South Alabama,” Hardin said. “I think that’s a big part of defining who we are. And to be the sovereign rulers of Mardi Gras, Katy and I, for this year is a big thing. And I think it is a big part of giving back to the community, too.”