St. Jude Dream Home now open for tours in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Starting Saturday, March 2, you can tour the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home in the new Landon Green subdivision in Gulfport. The Open House tours run every Saturday and Sunday until the end of March.
The 3-bed, 3-bath house is 2,700-square-feet. Build by Elliott Homes, and filled with products and finishings from other local and national sponsors, it’s valued at $370,000. Every $100 ticket sold goes to help patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
You can buy your ticket at the home during an Open House, by calling 1-800-206-2263, or online at https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/biloxi.html
There’s even a printable mail-in form for ticket sales that you can access here: https://bit.ly/2VvYnLx
Of course, there are all kinds of other prizes, not just the Dream Home, being given away.
Just for touring the home, you can register for free to win a $5,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of American Factory Direct Furniture Outlet, Inc. And if you buy your ticket before April 5, you'll be eligible to win a 2019 car of your choice up to $25,000 courtesy of Pat Peck-Honda, Nissan, Kia.
If you’re going to visit the home, remember it’s in a new subdivision and your GPS may not recognize the location at 10412 W. Landon Green Circle in Gulfport. So here are some old fashioned directions:
- From I-10, Exit Highway 49 North
- Go 1/2 mile and turn left on Landon Road
- Landon Green subdivision is about 2 miles down on the right
- Then turn right onto W. Landon Green Circle
- First house on the right
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.