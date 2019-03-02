PAGE 13: Using HDR technology to enhance traditional photography

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Traditional photography will always have its place in the world of art, but computer technology has given photographers, both professionals and amateurs, a chance to take normal images and alter them.
A sunset can become almost surreal looking. Images can be made more brilliant in the digital age.
“It’s called high dynamic range photography. I saw a picture taken by a local photographer of the old Shed Restaurant. The colors were so dynamic and I said, ‘I don’t know anything about it, but I want to learn how to do it,’” said digital photographer Jeff Baldock.
Using computer software and several photographs of the same subject using different exposures, then layering the images, Baldock is able to make what looks more like a painting than a photo. It’s all about enhancing color, increasing intensity, and adding texture.
“What you end up with is photos that look like paintings or drawings. The thing I get out of it is you get a real pop,” Baldock said.
High Dynamic Range, or HDR photography, is featured prominently across the internet, primarily on social media. Baldock uses the technique in a series of calendars. There’s the American Heritage: Barns calendar, Sunrises and Sunsets, and the American Heritage: Nostalgia edition.
Jeff travels across Mississippi and around the country capturing images. His next calendar will highlight lighthouses. He just returned from a trip to the eastern U.S. and is now busy giving the photos the HDR treatment.
“I just came back from Myrtle Beach, Savannah, and a road trip to the Outer Banks. I caught every lighthouse along the way. It’s for a calendar I’m going to do, probably for 2020,” Baldock said.
Photography has changed over the years and Jeff Baldock is taking advantage of technology.
