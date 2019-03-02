Ocean Springs Girl Scout gets creative to sell cookies

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Kassi Wright and her mom, Vanessa, got creative when it came to selling Girl Scout cookies this year.
Vanessa is a troop leader for Kassi’s Troop, number 4525, and the two set a goal to sell 1,000 boxes this year. So the mother-daughter duo came up with the idea of a music video to promote the famous cookies.
“We sat in my bed for hours coming up with the lyrics and she changed some of them. She didn’t like mine, so she changed a good bit of them. Isn’t that right?'” mom Vanessa said.
Kassi hopes her creativity will draw the attention of cookie lovers everywhere,
"If we show everyone our videos then we might get a lot of boxes and then we can help our Girl Scouts go camping and all that stuff.”
But, the work doesn’t end with the music video. Troop 4525 will be doing booth sales until March 9th. If you’d like to help them reach their goal, you can find their booth set up at the following locations:
- Sat, Mar 2nd @ 9:00 am - Moran Realty
- Sat, Mar 2nd @ 12:00pm - Fred’s
- Sun, Mar 3rd @ 12:00pm - Ocean Springs Walmart
- Sat, Mar 9th @ 9:00 am - Moran Realty
- Sat Mar 9th @ 10 am - Walmart Marketplace
You can also buy cookies online by visiting: https://DigitalCookie.GirlScouts.org/scout/kassandra201280
Kassi has big goals for her first year as a Girl Scout, but her mom says even if they don’t meet them, this was still a great learning experience.
“She learned that in order to be seen and heard she needs to be creative. And it’s just like this that really develop strong minded young girls and shoot them on a path to success.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.