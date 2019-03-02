Mother disappears after tricking judge to access special needs son’s $200K trust fund

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) - Georgia police say a mother got her hands on her mentally disabled son’s trust fund by tricking the courts and a doctor.
Gwinnett county detectives said the scam involved enlisting an impostor.
“It’s sadder than sad,” said Brenda Dugger, who lives across the street from Yvonne Longmire and her son Lee. “We’ve known for a while that something has been going on over there but we weren’t sure what.”
Dugger has seen law enforcement and ambulances at the home lately.
Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said Longmire convinced Maurice Ford to pose as her mentally disabled son.
"Maurice had obtained documents fraudulently and forged those documents to make it appear that he was actually Lee,” Rundles said.
Rundles said it was part of an attempt to gain full access to Lee's $200,000 trust fund.
He said Longmire and Ford put on a performance before a judge, "and convinced the court and also convinced a physician that his disability wasn’t as severe as say it was back when he was diagnosed.”
A law office got suspicious and police began an investigation, Rundles said.
Now the Longmires have since disappeared.
Investigators say their main concern is making sure that 23-year-old with special needs is all right.
"Our primary focus is his safety," Rundles said.
Ford was taken into custody in Arizona.
Longmire and her disabled son have not been located.
Police say she could be driving a 2006 green Ford F-150 with tag number PRE-3129.
She is facing felony charges.
Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.