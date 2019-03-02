Mardi Gras celebration rolls through Ocean Springs during annual night parade

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - When the sun went down, the good times began to roll as the Ocean Springs Mardi Gras night parade rolled through town.
“We don’t shun crazy, we parade it down the street," said Savanna Habighurst, who came to the parade with her friends.
Hundreds of people lined the streets to get the best view. Friends, families, and families-to-be.
"I’m pregnant, but I’m not going to let it stop me from enjoying the weather, the people, the southern hospitality,” Habighurst said.
About 50 units rolled through the streets with a signature Southern flare, complete with music, throws and beads. One young parade goer chanted, “Beads, beads, beads!”
When beads start to fly, experienced parade goers know what to do. Some people brought their baskets or reached out their hands to grab the prize. Others prefer to get out of the way.
“The beads, when they hit you in the head, you have to duck and dodge," one woman said.
From the beach to the streets of downtown, the sights and sounds of the parade set the tone for celebration. As people danced and sang throughout the night, it was clear that the Mardi Gras spirit was more contagious than ever.
The fun continues all weekend long with parades and celebrations across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Check out the full parade schedule with maps of all the routes from our friends at Gulf Coast Weekend: https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/2019-mardi-gras-schedule/
