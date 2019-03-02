Gulfport councilwoman responds to recent deadly violence

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The string of deadly violence in Gulfport has grabbed the attention of city leaders.
“It has been an extremely rough week,” said councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines of the recent outbreak of violence. It has Holmes-Hines worried, and she said the time is now to do something about it.
“When you see life lost so many, I know that we are going to have to as a community, as elected leaders, as the city of Gulfport, we’re going to have to try to look at this in a format that’s different,” she said.
In the past month, police have been called to four different deadly crime scenes. On Feb. 17, a man was found shot to death on the side of 43rd Avenue. Exactly one week later, another man was attacked with a machete and killed. A few days later, two people were shot and killed at a home on 8th Avenue. Most recenlty, a home on 26th Street became a murder scene, after a man was found shot dead inside.
Holmes-Hines said many of her constituents are pleading for a larger police presence in their neighborhoods.
“That is a tough order because we have a lot of our concerns in that we’re beefing back up our organization, we are getting back on task,” she said.
She stressed it will be a community effort to find a strong, effective solution to the violence.
“A police officer can not do this alone. No one can, not the mayor nor the council. We have to be diligent in what we see, and we have to tell someone," she said.
She said the public’s safety will always be the city’s first priority, and she encouraged people not to lose hope.
“I’m praying that our citizens will have the peace that they need in their homes. I realize that they don’t feel safe when I’m going about my day. They let me know that they don’t feel safe, but it is a safe city, because we are going to pull together and make it happen," she said.
Police stress the recent homicides are considered “targeted attacks,” and there is no threat to the general public.
No arrests have been made in any of the murders. However, police are still searching for Eli Martinez who is accused of killing Frederick Plummer in the deadly machete attack.
