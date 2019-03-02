Gulfport council to consider tax increase for new sports complex

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A tax increase may be coming to Gulfport.
A recent study says the city could support a new soccer and sports complex - but the money to build it has to come from somewhere. The new sports complex could cost up to $45 million.
City Council President Rusty Walker will ask his colleagues to approve a resolution to begin the sales tax increase process. The city may add up to two percent to food and beverage bills, and possibly hotel bills as well.
State lawmakers would have to ratify the request, and Gulfport voters would have to support the hike.
The resolution is on Tuesday’s city council meeting agenda.
