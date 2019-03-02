Few showers today, storms possible tomorrow

We’ve seen some patchy fog this morning, and we’ll remain mostly cloudy today. A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, so keep the rain gear nearby if you’re heading to some of the parades. Highs will reach the mid 70s.
A few showers can’t be ruled out tonight. Most of us will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will start off relatively quiet with isolated showers and patchy fog. However, a strong cold front will likely bring showers and storms that afternoon and evening. It’s possible we could see a few strong storms. Some may produce gusty winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. It looks like the best chance for strong storms will be well to the north of I-10. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the mid 70s.
Much cooler air will move in by Monday morning, dropping us into the mid 40s. Despite seeing some sun that afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 50s. We may drop into the 30s Tuesday morning with highs in the 50s.
