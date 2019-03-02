Candidates finalized for 2019 elections

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - March 1 was the qualifying deadline for statewide and county elections in the state of Mississippi. Primaries will be held Aug 6., with runoffs Aug. 27. General elections will be Nov. 5.
Here is a partial list of the candidates:
STATEWIDE (Republican)
Governor
Tate Reeves
Robert Foster
Bill Waller, Jr.
Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann
Shane Quick
Secretary of State
Michael Watson
Sam Britton
Treasurer
David McRae
Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch
Mark Baker
Andy Taggart
Auditor
Shad White
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
Andy Gipson
Transportation Commissioner
Chad Toney, Southern District
Tom King, Southern District
Toney Smith, Southern District
Public Service Commissioner
Dane Maxwell, Southern District
Kelvin Schulz, Southern District
Perry Parker, Southern District
State Senate
Blaine LaFontaine, District 46
Philip Moran, District 46
C.T. Switzer, District 47
Mike Seymour, District 47
Jason Boyd, District 48
Mike Thompson, District 48
Joel Carter, Jr., District 49
Burton Swoope, District 50
Scott DeLano, District 50
Dixie Newman, District 50
Butch Loper, District 51
Doug Adams, District 51
Gary Wayne Lennep, District 51
Jeremy England, District 51
Brice Wiggins, District 52
State House
Timmy Ladner, District 93
Nancy Depreo, District 95
Jay McKnight, District 95
Robert Dambrino, District 95
Patricia H. Willis, District 95
Doug McLeod, District 107
Manly Barton, District 109
Joshua Hardy, District 109
Charles Busby, District 111
John Read, District 112
Henry “Hank” Zuber, III, District 113
Jeffrey “Jeff” S. Guice, District 114
Kenneth A. Fountain, District 114
Richard “Rich” H. Westfall, District 114
Randall Patterson, District 115
Casey Eure, District 116
Kevin W. Felsher, District 117
Greg Haney, District 118
John McCay, District 118
Richard Brian Bennett, District 120
Carolyn Crawford, District 121
Brent Anderson, District 122
District Attorney
Joel Smith, District 2 (Hancock, Harrison, Stone counties)
Hal Kittrell, District 15 (Pearl River, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion counties)
Angel Myers McIlrath, District 19 (Jackson, George, Greene counties)
HARRISON COUNTY
Justice Court Judge
Albert J. Fountain, R, District 1
Brandon Ladner, R, District 2
Dianne Ladner, R, District 3
Melvin J. Ray, independent, District 4
Nick Patano, R, District 5
Georffrey Germany, R, District 5
Patrick K. Williams, R, District 5
Jason Edmonds, R, District 5
Alphonso J. Gines, I, District 5
Constable
James B. Morgan, R, District 1
Eugene Edmund Brezany Jr., D, District 1
Ricky Dombrowski, R, District 2
Michael W. Saucier, R, District 2
Angel Kibler-Middleton, R, District 2
Neill McInnis, I, District 2
Alan Weatherford, R, District 3
Sammie Taylor, D, District 4
Jeff Migues, R, District 5
Colton Diamond, R, District 5
Board of Supervisors
Beverly Martin, R, Supervisor, District 1
Donald Todd, L, Supervisor, District 1
Rebecca Powers, R, Supervisor, District 2
Shawn M. Petro, R, Supervisor, District 2
Richard G. Matheny, R, Supervisor, District 2
Marlin Ladner, R, Supervisor, District 3
Joseph B. Piernas, Sr., D, Supervisor District 3
Kent Jones, D, Supervisor, District 4
Richard Todd Herrin, R, Supervisor, District 5
Connie Rockco, R, Supervisor, District 5
Coroner
Brian Switzer, R
Rosie Robertson, R
Chancery Clerk
John McAdams, R
Brian A. Carriere, R
Tax Collector
David V. Larosa Sr., R
Kelly Hartfield Griffin, R
Guy Hartness, I
Tax Assessor
Paula Ladner, R
Mario A. Lozano, L
Tommy McAdams, R
Circuit Clerk
Connie Ladner, R
County Attorney
Herman F. Cox, R
Sheriff
Troy Peterson, R
JACKSON COUNTY
Board of Supervisors
Barry E. Cumbest, R, District 1
Steve A. Weiden, R, District 1
Melton Harris, Jr., D, District 2
Robert Lance Williams, R, District 2
Ken Tayler R, District 3
Jacques “Tommy” Martin, R, District 3
Franklin E. Leach, R, District 4
Troy Ross, R, District 4
Tommy Brodnax, R, District 4
Sean Thomas Alawine, D, District 4
Randy Bosarge, R, District 5
George F. Zorn, R, District 5
Constable
Ty Thompson, R, District 1
Michael “Mickey” Everett, Jr., R, District 1
Calvin W. Hutchins, D, District 2
Robert C. Reeves, Sr., D, District 2
Kyle Cummings, R, District 3
K. Shane Langfitt, R, District 3
Kerry B. Fountain, R, District 4
Jarrod Scott Burnside, R, District 4
Coroner
Carole Anne Burnett-Fagan, R
Bruce A. Lynd, Jr., R
Jason J. Moody, R,
Darren B. Versiga, R
Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman, R
Greta Guthans, R
Justice Court Judge
Matthew Lachaussee, R, District 1
Richard Rilie Palmer III, R, District 1
Sheila Jackson Osgood, D, District 2
Richard Biggs, R, District 2
Jason Thornton, R, District 3
Daniel D. “Danny” Guice III, R, District 4
Suzette Breland, R, District 4
Tax Collector
Kevin Miller, R
Ramona “Lee” Armstrong, R
Anthony “Tony” Shearer, R
Stephanie Tagert, R
County Attorney
Kyle Miller, R
James “Lee” Farragut III, R
Sheriff
Mike Ezell, R
Chancery Clerk
Josh Eldridge, R
Circuit Clerk
Randy Carney, R
Tax Assessor
Nick Elmore, R
STONE COUNTY
Supervisors
Clark Byrd, R, District 1
Jimmy Spring, R, District 1
Daniel Harris, I, District 2
Kevin Kostmayer, R, District 2
James Snowden, R, District 2
Andy Blanchard, D, District 2
Lance Pearson, R, District 3
David L. Lee, R, District 3
D.R. “Dusty” Rhodes, I, District 3
Glenn (Mike) Lott, Sr., R, District 4
Clark Bond, R, District 4
Cody Mallett, R, District 4
Danny O’Neal R, District 4
Ronald (Ralo) Howard, R, District 4
Dale T. Bond, R, District 5
Nathan Joel Bond, R, District 5
Benford Bond, R, District 5
Chancery Clerk
Samuel “Tom” Smith, R
Scott Strickland, R
William “Pizzaman” Prout, R
Circuit Clerk
Jeffrey L. O’Neal, I
Treba Davis, R,
Ricky L. Hunt, R
Sheriff
Mike Farmer, R
Jackie R. Smith, R
Roger Freeman, R
Tax Collector/Assessor
Charles Williams, Jr., R
Justice Court Judge
Justin Miles, R, East
Ricky Farmer, R, West
James “Kevin” Brignac, R, West
Constable
Everett S. “Steve” Compston, Jr., R, East
Mike Allen, R, West
Brandon Reid, I, West
Louis J. Simmons, R, West
Kenneth “Bryan” Roberson, R, West
Coroner
Wayne Flurry, R
County Attorney
Thomas M. Matthew, III, R
PEARL RIVER COUNTY
Board of Supervisors
Donald Hart, D, District 1
Jimmy Dale Buckley, I, District 1
Russell Foster, R, District 1
Ernie Clark, R, District 2
Malcolm Perry, R, District 2
John Stringer, D, District 2
Rene’ M. “Trey” Galmiche, R, District 3
Hudson Holliday, R, District 3
Carl Ladner, R, District 3
Kathy Fayard Aden, R, District 4
Farron Moeller, R, District 4
Joseph A. Nix, R, District 4
Paul Reese, R, District 4
Jason Spence, R, District 4
Richard L. Crawford, R, District 5
Sandy Kane Smith, R, District 5
Adam Spiers, R, District 5
Justice Court Judge
Trent Boyd, R, North
Ben Breland, R, North
Max Hardberger, I, North
Larry Head, R, North
Joe Smith, I, North
Donald Fail, R, Southeast
Jim Gray, R, Southeast
John Mark Mitchell, R, Southwest
Constable
Joe Garcia, R, North
Danny Joe Slade, R, North
Ray Bennett, R, Southeast
Larry "Dusty Dillard, R, Southeast
Shane Edgar, R, Southeast
Jason Hunt, R, Southwest
Tax Assessor/Collector
Gary Beech, R
Hannah Breland, R
Chancery Clerk
Melinda Bowman, R
Lisa Graves, R
Circuit Clerk
Nance Fitzpatrick Stokes, R
Tony Bounds, R
County Attorney
Gerald Patch, R
Mike Patten, R
Sheriff
David Allison, R
John “Tank” Herring, I
Coroner
Derek Turnage, R
Check back to this report as WLOX News Now is awaiting a final list from Hancock County and the Mississippi Democratic Party.
