Candidates finalized for 2019 elections
March 1, 2019 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:10 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - March 1 was the qualifying deadline for statewide and county elections in the state of Mississippi. Primaries will be held Aug 6., with runoffs Aug. 27. General elections will be Nov. 5.

Here is a partial list of the candidates:

STATEWIDE (Republican)

Governor

Tate Reeves

Robert Foster

Bill Waller, Jr.

Lieutenant Governor

Delbert Hosemann

Shane Quick

Secretary of State

Michael Watson

Sam Britton

Treasurer

David McRae

Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch

Mark Baker

Andy Taggart

Auditor

Shad White

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Andy Gipson

Transportation Commissioner

Chad Toney, Southern District

Tom King, Southern District

Toney Smith, Southern District

Public Service Commissioner

Dane Maxwell, Southern District

Kelvin Schulz, Southern District

Perry Parker, Southern District

State Senate

Blaine LaFontaine, District 46

Philip Moran, District 46

C.T. Switzer, District 47

Mike Seymour, District 47

Jason Boyd, District 48

Mike Thompson, District 48

Joel Carter, Jr., District 49

Burton Swoope, District 50

Scott DeLano, District 50

Dixie Newman, District 50

Butch Loper, District 51

Doug Adams, District 51

Gary Wayne Lennep, District 51

Jeremy England, District 51

Brice Wiggins, District 52

State House

Timmy Ladner, District 93

Nancy Depreo, District 95

Jay McKnight, District 95

Robert Dambrino, District 95

Patricia H. Willis, District 95

Doug McLeod, District 107

Manly Barton, District 109

Joshua Hardy, District 109

Charles Busby, District 111

John Read, District 112

Henry “Hank” Zuber, III, District 113

Jeffrey “Jeff” S. Guice, District 114

Kenneth A. Fountain, District 114

Richard “Rich” H. Westfall, District 114

Randall Patterson, District 115

Casey Eure, District 116

Kevin W. Felsher, District 117

Greg Haney, District 118

John McCay, District 118

Richard Brian Bennett, District 120

Carolyn Crawford, District 121

Brent Anderson, District 122

District Attorney

Joel Smith, District 2 (Hancock, Harrison, Stone counties)

Hal Kittrell, District 15 (Pearl River, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion counties)

Angel Myers McIlrath, District 19 (Jackson, George, Greene counties)

HARRISON COUNTY

Justice Court Judge

Albert J. Fountain, R, District 1

Brandon Ladner, R, District 2

Dianne Ladner, R, District 3

Melvin J. Ray, independent, District 4

Nick Patano, R, District 5

Georffrey Germany, R, District 5

Patrick K. Williams, R, District 5

Jason Edmonds, R, District 5

Alphonso J. Gines, I, District 5

Constable

James B. Morgan, R, District 1

Eugene Edmund Brezany Jr., D, District 1

Ricky Dombrowski, R, District 2

Michael W. Saucier, R, District 2

Angel Kibler-Middleton, R, District 2

Neill McInnis, I, District 2

Alan Weatherford, R, District 3

Sammie Taylor, D, District 4

Jeff Migues, R, District 5

Colton Diamond, R, District 5

Board of Supervisors

Beverly Martin, R, Supervisor, District 1

Donald Todd, L, Supervisor, District 1

Rebecca Powers, R, Supervisor, District 2

Shawn M. Petro, R, Supervisor, District 2

Richard G. Matheny, R, Supervisor, District 2

Marlin Ladner, R, Supervisor, District 3

Joseph B. Piernas, Sr., D, Supervisor District 3

Kent Jones, D, Supervisor, District 4

Richard Todd Herrin, R, Supervisor, District 5

Connie Rockco, R, Supervisor, District 5

Coroner

Brian Switzer, R

Rosie Robertson, R

Chancery Clerk

John McAdams, R

Brian A. Carriere, R

Tax Collector

David V. Larosa Sr., R

Kelly Hartfield Griffin, R

Guy Hartness, I

Tax Assessor

Paula Ladner, R

Mario A. Lozano, L

Tommy McAdams, R

Circuit Clerk

Connie Ladner, R

County Attorney

Herman F. Cox, R

Sheriff

Troy Peterson, R

JACKSON COUNTY

Board of Supervisors

Barry E. Cumbest, R, District 1

Steve A. Weiden, R, District 1

Melton Harris, Jr., D, District 2

Robert Lance Williams, R, District 2

Ken Tayler R, District 3

Jacques “Tommy” Martin, R, District 3

Franklin E. Leach, R, District 4

Troy Ross, R, District 4

Tommy Brodnax, R, District 4

Sean Thomas Alawine, D, District 4

Randy Bosarge, R, District 5

George F. Zorn, R, District 5

Constable

Ty Thompson, R, District 1

Michael “Mickey” Everett, Jr., R, District 1

Calvin W. Hutchins, D, District 2

Robert C. Reeves, Sr., D, District 2

Kyle Cummings, R, District 3

K. Shane Langfitt, R, District 3

Kerry B. Fountain, R, District 4

Jarrod Scott Burnside, R, District 4

Coroner

Carole Anne Burnett-Fagan, R

Bruce A. Lynd, Jr., R

Jason J. Moody, R,

Darren B. Versiga, R

Kathleen “Kitty” Seymour-Swetman, R

Greta Guthans, R

Justice Court Judge

Matthew Lachaussee, R, District 1

Richard Rilie Palmer III, R, District 1

Sheila Jackson Osgood, D, District 2

Richard Biggs, R, District 2

Jason Thornton, R, District 3

Daniel D. “Danny” Guice III, R, District 4

Suzette Breland, R, District 4

Tax Collector

Kevin Miller, R

Ramona “Lee” Armstrong, R

Anthony “Tony” Shearer, R

Stephanie Tagert, R

County Attorney

Kyle Miller, R

James “Lee” Farragut III, R

Sheriff

Mike Ezell, R

Chancery Clerk

Josh Eldridge, R

Circuit Clerk

Randy Carney, R

Tax Assessor

Nick Elmore, R

STONE COUNTY

Supervisors

Clark Byrd, R, District 1

Jimmy Spring, R, District 1

Daniel Harris, I, District 2

Kevin Kostmayer, R, District 2

James Snowden, R, District 2

Andy Blanchard, D, District 2

Lance Pearson, R, District 3

David L. Lee, R, District 3

D.R. “Dusty” Rhodes, I, District 3

Glenn (Mike) Lott, Sr., R, District 4

Clark Bond, R, District 4

Cody Mallett, R, District 4

Danny O’Neal R, District 4

Ronald (Ralo) Howard, R, District 4

Dale T. Bond, R, District 5

Nathan Joel Bond, R, District 5

Benford Bond, R, District 5

Chancery Clerk

Samuel “Tom” Smith, R

Scott Strickland, R

William “Pizzaman” Prout, R

Circuit Clerk

Jeffrey L. O’Neal, I

Treba Davis, R,

Ricky L. Hunt, R

Sheriff

Mike Farmer, R

Jackie R. Smith, R

Roger Freeman, R

Tax Collector/Assessor

Charles Williams, Jr., R

Justice Court Judge

Justin Miles, R, East

Ricky Farmer, R, West

James “Kevin” Brignac, R, West

Constable

Everett S. “Steve” Compston, Jr., R, East

Mike Allen, R, West

Brandon Reid, I, West

Louis J. Simmons, R, West

Kenneth “Bryan” Roberson, R, West

Coroner

Wayne Flurry, R

County Attorney

Thomas M. Matthew, III, R

PEARL RIVER COUNTY

Board of Supervisors

Donald Hart, D, District 1

Jimmy Dale Buckley, I, District 1

Russell Foster, R, District 1

Ernie Clark, R, District 2

Malcolm Perry, R, District 2

John Stringer, D, District 2

Rene’ M. “Trey” Galmiche, R, District 3

Hudson Holliday, R, District 3

Carl Ladner, R, District 3

Kathy Fayard Aden, R, District 4

Farron Moeller, R, District 4

Joseph A. Nix, R, District 4

Paul Reese, R, District 4

Jason Spence, R, District 4

Richard L. Crawford, R, District 5

Sandy Kane Smith, R, District 5

Adam Spiers, R, District 5

Justice Court Judge

Trent Boyd, R, North

Ben Breland, R, North

Max Hardberger, I, North

Larry Head, R, North

Joe Smith, I, North

Donald Fail, R, Southeast

Jim Gray, R, Southeast

John Mark Mitchell, R, Southwest

Constable

Joe Garcia, R, North

Danny Joe Slade, R, North

Ray Bennett, R, Southeast

Larry "Dusty Dillard, R, Southeast

Shane Edgar, R, Southeast

Jason Hunt, R, Southwest

Tax Assessor/Collector

Gary Beech, R

Hannah Breland, R

Chancery Clerk

Melinda Bowman, R

Lisa Graves, R

Circuit Clerk

Nance Fitzpatrick Stokes, R

Tony Bounds, R

County Attorney

Gerald Patch, R

Mike Patten, R

Sheriff

David Allison, R

John “Tank” Herring, I

Coroner

Derek Turnage, R

Check back to this report as WLOX News Now is awaiting a final list from Hancock County and the Mississippi Democratic Party.

