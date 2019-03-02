Biloxi wins 2019 Battle of the Back Bay 9-1 over D’Iberville

Biloxi struck first, scoring their first two runs as errors at home plate allowed Cade Mohan and Conner Platt to score and give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the third inning. D’Iberville quickly responded in the bottom of the frame as Michael Kozlowski’s RBI double scored Corbin McGinn to make it a 2-1 game, but it was all Biloxi from there.