Biloxi wins 2019 Battle of the Back Bay 9-1 over D’Iberville

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Tomahawk Cup is heading back to Biloxi.
The Indians (5-0) scored early and often against D’Iberville, beating the Warriors 9-1 in the 2019 Battle of the Back Bay at MGM Park.
Biloxi struck first, scoring their first two runs as errors at home plate allowed Cade Mohan and Conner Platt to score and give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the third inning. D’Iberville quickly responded in the bottom of the frame as Michael Kozlowski’s RBI double scored Corbin McGinn to make it a 2-1 game, but it was all Biloxi from there.
The Indians went on to plate seven more runs in the final four frames. Colten Keith led the way, going 2/3 at the plate with two RBI, while Ryan Roch, Matthew Delano and Tristan Pearson each batted in a run.
With the win, Biloxi now has a 3-1 lead in the all-time Battle of the Back Bay standings. It marked the first game at MGM Park of 2019, as the Shuckers don’t begin play until April.
In other area action, Gulfport (3-2) held off East Ascension 3-0, while the Gulfport Lady Admirals got their weekend tournament started the right way, blanking Pass Christian 15-0. The Lady Pirates also fell to St. Martin 13-2 in three innings earlier in the tournament.
