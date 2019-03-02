Benachi Avenue tree trimming halted for now

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Some Benachi Avenue residents are worried about the centuries old oak trees that line their historic Biloxi street.
Friday, crews were cutting back the trees to make room for heavy equipment needed to rebuild the road and all the underground utilities. The work is part of Biloxi's massive infrastructure project.
Even though city officials say steps have been taken to protect the long term health of the trees, residents aren't happy.
“I’m very afraid, as are my neighbors, that it’s going to destroy these trees,” resident Jennifer Boles said.
“All of our hearts are broken, we are very upset,” resident Arlene Canaan said. “I feel like in about 10 or 15 years these trees will all be dead.”
City officials told WLOX News the trimming on Benachi has been halted until a second public hearing with neighbors can be held.
