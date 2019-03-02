Airmen make 830-mile trek as tribute to their fallen comrades-in-arms

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Airmen are trekking across the coast for a cause this weekend as they travel 830 miles from San Antonio, TX to Eglin Air Force Base in West Florida. The group wrapped up Friday’s journey with a stop in Biloxi. And while they’re now past the halfway point, they still have hundreds of miles to go.
This special march has happened five times. This year’s journey pays tribute to the late Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin.
“Dylan was a combat controller deployed to Afghanistan at the time. This march means a whole lot to us both personally and as an enterprise,” said Chief Master Sargent Jeff Guilmain.
Staff Sgt Elchin died in November of 2018 while in Afghanistan when the vehicle he was traveling in hit an improvised explosive device. And he isn’t the only fallen soldier the airmen are honoring with their patriotic endeavor.
“I think that everybody here, whether they’re rucking or are support personal, really truly believe it is an honor to do this," said Public Affairs Officer Lt. Jackie Pienkowski. "To be able to share the stories of our 20 fallen special tactic members since 9/11.” (See a full list of those names below.)
The march is also abundant in symbolism. The men carry wooden totems with the names of their fallen brothers and sisters. In a way, those they have lost are also making the journey. Another symbolic tie can be found in the journey’s beginning and end points.
“All of our training starts in San Antonio at Lacklin Air Force Base in Texas. And then we ultimately graduate from the special tactics training squadron in Hurlburt Field in Florida," said Chief Master Sgt. Guilmain. "It just seems like a real good connection to march that 830-miles as a tangible reminder of why we served.”
Many of the marchers said they’ve been amazed by the support they have witnessed since crossing into Mississippi.
“I didn’t think anyone could top Texas with the support we got from the military, but Mississippi has far blown every other state out of the water as far as support goes," said Tech Sgt. Daniel Cutrell, who grew up attending school in St. Martin.
“I am actually from here. It’s a really great welcome home to come back to the area with that much support. It is so motivating. It is tough. It is hard and my hand is in the air all the time thanking people. People are giving us gifts having us sign autographs. It is incredible. The people of Mississippi are incredible.”
Below are the names of all 20 fallen special tactic members since 9/11:
- Master Sgt. William McDaniel of Greenville, Ohio, Special Tactics Pararescueman, Feb. 22, 2002
- Staff Sgt. Juan Ridout of Oak Harbor, Wa., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Feb. 22, 2002
- Master Sgt. John Chapman of Windsor Locks, Conn., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Mar. 4, 2002
- Senior Airman Jason Cunningham of Camarillo, Calif., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Mar. 4, 2002
- Staff Sgt. Scott Sather of Clio, Mich., Special Tactics Combat Controller, April 8, 2003
- Capt. Derek Argel of Lompoc, Calif., Special Tactics Officer, May 30, 2005
- Capt. Jeremy Fresques of Clarksdale, Ariz., Special Tactics Officer, May 30, 2005
- Staff Sgt. Casey Crate of Spanaway, Wash., Special Tactics Combat Controller, May 30, 2005
- Senior Airman Adam Servais of Onalaska, Wis., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Aug. 19, 2006
- Technical Sgt. Scott Duffman of Albuquerque, N.M., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Feb. 18, 2007
- Technical Sgt. William Jefferson of Norfolk, Va., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Mar. 22, 2008
- Staff Sgt. Timothy Davis of Aberdeen, Wash., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Feb. 20, 2009
- Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez of El Paso, Texas, Special Tactics Combat Controller, Sep. 16, 2010
- Senior Airman Mark Forester of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Sep. 29, 2010
- Technical Sgt. John Brown of Tallahassee, Special Tactics Pararescueman, Aug. 6, 2011
- Technical Sgt. Daniel Zerbe of York, Pa., Special Tactics Pararescueman, Aug. 6, 2011
- Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvell of Long Beach, Calif., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Aug. 6, 2011
- Capt. Matthew Roland of Lexington, Ky., Special Tactics Officer, Aug. 26, 2015
- Staff Sgt. Forrest Sibley of Pensacola, Special Tactics Combat Controller, Aug. 26, 2015
- Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin of Hookstown, Pa., Special Tactics Combat Controller, Nov. 27, 2018
