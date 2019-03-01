Warm Friday with a few hit or miss showers

Friday will be warm with a few hit or miss showers expected. Daytime temperatures will reach the lower and middle 70s. Perhaps only a few hit-or-miss showers Saturday with a warm afternoon in the 70s. Still warm for Sunday too. But, a cold front will move into the area on Sunday causing a bit more rain activity so bring your rain poncho if you’re headed to a parade. Once the front has passed, you’ll need to dress warmly for any outdoor activities as chilly air arrives on Lundi Gras Monday and Fat Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s or 30s.