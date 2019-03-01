Variety of restaurants opening in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - If you’ve recently been on the hunt for a nice place to eat in D’Iberville, you’ve likely noticed a few new spots, with new restaurants already open and more in the works.
The restaurant business is booming in D’Iberville. With updated renovations for current restaurants, new concepts already open and some still in development, there are now more choices than ever.
The Yard Milkshake Bar is expanding to D’Iberville with a location planned right next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries in the Promenade shopping center.
“The Yard is a custom milkshake bar that originated in Gulf Shores, Alabama,” said Shelley Creel, co-manager of The Yard. “You can actually come in and custom create your own milkshake with lots of different toppings and flavors, or we have 18 specialty shakes that you can come and choose as well from our menu. We do any type of ice cream. We do waffle cones, we do regular cones. We do all types of ice creams and the containers that they come in.”
The Salad Station is also open in D’Iberville, so if you’re feeling guilty with all of the milkshakes, burgers and chicken salad, the Salad Station offers less judgmental menu items.
Walk-Ons, a sports bar concept based in Baton Rouge, was the most recently announced restaurant under development in D’Iberville.
