Variety of restaurants opening in D’Iberville

“The Yard is a custom milkshake bar that originated in Gulf Shores, Alabama,” said Shelley Creel, co-manager of The Yard. “You can actually come in and custom create your own milkshake with lots of different toppings and flavors, or we have 18 specialty shakes that you can come and choose as well from our menu. We do any type of ice cream. We do waffle cones, we do regular cones. We do all types of ice creams and the containers that they come in.”