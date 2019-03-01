Teen rescued during human trafficking sting in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Mississippi teen was rescued from a sex trafficking situation during an undercover operation by the Pine Belt Area Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce.
Capt. Phillip Hendricks, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said the girl was being trafficked in three southeastern states to be used for prostitution.
Hendricks said Thursday’s human trafficking and prostitution investigation involved members of the task force responding to online ads for sex.
According to Hendricks, two adults arrived at the hotel after being contacted by undercover investigators and appeared to have an underage girl with them. One of the adults was identified as Ayiesha Bowdry, of Gulfport.
After further investigation, Hendricks said task force members determined the girl was underage and was being trafficked for sex.
Bowdry, 22, was arrested and charged with human trafficking and prostitution. The second adult was also arrested and charged with prostitution, but was not involved in trafficking the teen, Hendricks said.
Investigators said the underage girl was released to family members after her rescue.
Bowdry was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Two additional suspects were arrested and charged with procuring prostitution as part of the undercover operation.
