Special needs students in Ocean Springs inspired by Move to Learn program

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - A special group of Ocean Springs students got a surprise Thursday when one of their heroes paid them an unexpected visit.
Larry Calhoun is the face of the Move to Learn program that is aired on television sets throughout Mississippi schools.
That program is a regular part of the curriculum for the special needs students at Ocean Springs High School.
Big smiles, excited gasps, and happy screams of joy lit up the students' faces when Calhoun walked into their special needs classroom. But the visit wasn't special just for the students. Calhoun said it touched his heart and meant so much to him to see their excitement.
"Young ladies, young men, I want to say, you guys touched my heart - not my head - you touched my heart. You're like family to me. Every last one of you have something special inside of you so I thank you and you've made my life happier. You've given me fulfillment."
The Move to Learn program was designed for elementary school students to bring simple, fun exercise to the classroom, but teachers say it adapts very well to the older special needs students. The program has expanded outside of Mississippi, and will soon begin airing shows aimed at older students.
