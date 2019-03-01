Mississippi Secretary of State speaks at Maritime Museum

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was the guest speaker at the general membership meeting of the Mississippi Maritime Museum. He was welcomed by all and spoke on a message of history.
“It’s real important, I think, to remember our history. Three hundred years ago, they came here with 13 carpenters, and now we build 70 percent of the Navy. So it’s quite an evolution," Hosemann said. "I think it’s important to remember that we started with just that in 1699. Our children need to recognize our history, and that will allow them to build on it, I think.”
Co-Chair of the Get On Board Capital Fund Campaign Robert Hardy said that there was still a ways to go.
“In 2014, 2015 and 2016 we were able to raise $600,000, which allowed us to complete phase one,” Hardy said. "We started the capital fund in 2017, and so far we’ve got $1,080,000 in five-year pledges and contributions. We have a target of raising approximately $7.5 million this year to stay right in pace with our five-year strategic plan.”
If you would like to assist in the fundraising efforts of the Mississippi Maritime Museum, you can visit the Get On Board site for more information.
