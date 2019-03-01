Man found shot to death in Gulfport home

This is the fifth homicide victim Gulfport has seen since Feb. 1, 2019. On Feb. 17, 31-year-old Demeatrius Blakely was found shot to death on the side of 43rd Avenue. One week later on Feb. 24, 39-year-old Frederick Plummer was killed after being attacked with a machete. Just after midnight on the morning of Feb. 27, two men, Maxwell Phillips and Brooklyn Alsobrook, were shot to death on 8th Avenue.