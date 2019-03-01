Man found shot to death in Gulfport home

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Gulfport after a man was found shot to death Friday morning. The victim was found at a home where a separate shooting was investigated early last year.
Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to the home, located in the 500 block of 26th Street. The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound.
A family member at the scene tells WLOX that the man was found in a building behind the home where the victim was living at the time. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.
No information about a suspect has been released at this time.
This isn’t the first time police have been called out to this home to investigate a shooting. Last year, officers responded to a domestic shooting between two men on Jan. 15, 2018. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the leg, said police at the time. The suspect wanted in that shooting Marvin McMillian was killed weeks later after a standoff with police.
Gulfport Police are investigating this latest homicide. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
This is the fifth homicide victim Gulfport has seen since Feb. 1, 2019. On Feb. 17, 31-year-old Demeatrius Blakely was found shot to death on the side of 43rd Avenue. One week later on Feb. 24, 39-year-old Frederick Plummer was killed after being attacked with a machete. Just after midnight on the morning of Feb. 27, two men, Maxwell Phillips and Brooklyn Alsobrook, were shot to death on 8th Avenue.
As of March 1, no arrests have been made in any of the murders. However, police are still searching for Eli Martinez, 44, who is accused of killing Frederick Plummer in the deadly machete attack.
