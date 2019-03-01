LIVE: It’s time to grease the poles of the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The greasiest Carnival tradition in the New Orleans French Quarter will take center stage Friday morning.
The greasing of the poles started as a necessity to keep people from climbing up the poles of the Royal Sonesta Hotel. That’s on Bourbon St.
This year’s theme, “Hail to Half a Century!” pays homage to the landmark hotel celebrating 50 years of success and its distinguished role in the celebration of Mardi Gras.
Actor, author and tastemaker Bryan Batt will once again serve as master of ceremonies.
The greasing features other well-known New Orleans faces, like Chef Justin Devillier, Ashley Hansen, Roman Harper and more.
Festivities will include appearances by Carnival royalty from the Krewe of Zulu and Krewe of NOMTOC, plus other special guests. Leroy Jones and the Original Hurricane Brass Band will entertain the revelers with performances of Mardi Gras classics during the show, while The New Orleans Songbird Robin Barnes delivers a special serenade for the occasion.
The fabulous and fun ladies of The Merry Antoinettes, Oui Dats de la Nouvelle Orleans, Pussyfooters and Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale will join members of the We Heart Veterans non-profit organization for several surprise moments.
