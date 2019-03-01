'It was more than a pet’: Mississippi man shoots family’s puppy in head as 12-year-old girl calls for him

WARNING: This story contains details that may be graphic for some.
TERRY, MS (WLBT) - Can you imagine, a 12-year-old little girl, watching, as her neighbor shoots and kills her family’s dog?
That’s the harsh reality for one family, who says their beloved eight-month-old puppy was fatally shot by their neighbor.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials received a report of a dog being shot on Carrol Drive, near Terry, just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
A young girl’s puppy allegedly crossed the street onto another homeowners’ property.
The report indicates that the homeowner called the owners and asked them to come get the dog, but he proceeded to load his shotgun and kill the puppy before the owners could retrieve their pet.
“I was trying to get him but when I was just about to grab him he shot him in his head," said 12-year-old Kaylee Wilkerson. “I saw the hole in his head and blood dripping down the driveway."
Sixty-seven-year-old Larry Allred was taken into custody and charged with animal cruelty.
According to a neighboring witness, 12-year-old Kaylee was calling out for little “Bae Bae” when Allred killed him.
The puppy, an eight-month-old shepherd mix, was last year’s birthday gift for 15-year-old Lexi Wilkerson.
“When I first came outside, I thought he was still alive because his tail was still moving,” said Lexi.
She said Allred felt no remorse for killing their family dog.
“He looked away like nothing happened,” she said. “We got closer and you could see him take his last breath.”
With tears in her eyes, Chasity Reel recalls the emotional moment the incident happened.
“He lives over there,” she said, pointing in the direction of Allred’s home. “He turned to my daughter, and she looked one more time at Mr. Larry, and that’s when he fired and Bae Bae went down. Then my daughter ran and said 'Mama, I just saw the dog’s brain come out.”
The Reel family says they want justice for Bae Bae.
“It was more than a pet, it was a family member.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.