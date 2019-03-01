High-speed chase in Pearl River County ends in one arrest

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - One suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed chase in Pearl River County Thursday that ended in him going to the hospital for eating meth.
Marc Rice faces indictments for grand larceny and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. During pursuit with deputies, Rice reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and eventually crashed in the Ponderosa subdivision.
Rice attempted to continue to drive when deputies shot at his tires in an attempt to disable his vehicle and lower his speed, but Rice continued traveling down Jackson Landing Road.
Rice eventually crashed through a fence and dove into East Pearl River to swim across to evade deputies.
While swimming, Rice told deputies he had a gun and was going to shoot. A boat was also located and deputies crossed the river.
Once on the other side of the river in the state of Louisiana, a foot chase took place and deputies observed Rice break into a hunting camp. Rice continued to resist arrest and attempted to eat bags of methamphetamine that was on his person.
Rice was admitted to a Louisiana hospital for ingesting methamphetamine and is awaiting extradition to Pearl River County.
Pearl River County deputies wanted to thank the deputies involved for their hard work and partners with the Picayune Police Department, U.S. Marshal Service and St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office.
