New ordinance allows for more shooting ranges in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Gulfport planning commission approved a change Thursday night to city ordinances that would allow for gun ranges in two industrial zones.
Some at the meeting spoke out against the possibility of gun ranges being approved in city limits.
"Why do we need to promote shooting ranges? We need to try to get something else other than the guns," said one resident at the meeting.
Despite that, the planning commission approved the change in city ordinances unanimously.
One man already has plans to capitalize on these changes with a new business venture
"We're going to restore it to the industrial site that it was before and put in a big, beautiful shooting range," said Kevin Riley, the owner of Dad's Super Pawn.
Riley plans to restore the front of his business.
"We're going to do between a $2-4 million upgrade for the whole project."
Part of that project includes demolishing the area behind the pawn shop and adding a 20,000 square foot shooting range.
"With plenty of bays for hand guns and long guns," he said. "We have the room for it. We have plenty of space."
But not everyone is keen on the idea.
"I have the police shooting range - bang bang bang bang - I have the new range, I think that's off John Hillard, the new airport and it's shooting all the time," said one concerned resident. "I have a lot of elderly people there and that scares them, they get startled."
But Riley says noise from his range won't be an issue.
"You will not be able to hear this anywhere. You wont even know whats going on in the inside of this thing. It's completely 100 percent concrete. No projectiles can exit the building in any way, zero noise on the outside," he said.
Riley will have to return to the planning commission for approval before he breaks grounds on his site, which he hopes to do in the next few months.
