Early-morning crash in Hancock County kills two women

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two women are dead after a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. It happened just before 3 a.m. near mile marker 7, just past the Louisiana state line.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said one of the women was from Laplace, LA. She was driving a 2011 Honda Civic traveling west on I-10 when she lost control of the car and went off the left side of the road, crashing into a tree. She and the other woman, who was a passenger in the car, were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to MHP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but the passenger was. Their names have not yet been released.
