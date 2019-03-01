Carnival Season Finale: Warm and maybe wet, then chilly and dry

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Warm weather is expected for Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s parades.
Rain will be possible but it is not a guarantee for any parade in South Mississippi, according to a Friday forecast.
There is high confidence in much cooler and drier conditions arriving for Lundi Gras Monday and Fat Tuesday.
Here’s what to expect for South Mississippi’s parades, highlighting any significant impacts:
- Hit or miss showers in the afternoon with decreasing rain chances in the evening hours.
- Mild temps in the evening in the mid to upper 60s.
- Mostly cloudy skies with only a few spotty, isolated, showers. No major rain issues are expected.
- Warm temperatures in the mid 70s in the afternoon and the upper 60s in the evening.
- Scattered showers will be around the South MS region when parades roll in the afternoon. Heavier rain expected later Sunday night.
- Warm temperatures in the mid 70s in the afternoon. But rain-cooled air may lower temps into the upper 60s at times.
- Partly cloudy skies with a decent dose of sunshine in the afternoon. No rain is expected.
- Much cooler evening temperatures in the lower 50s and upper 40s.
- Breezy winds up to 15 mph may cause brief wind chills in the mid to lower 40s.
- Crisp and dry with mostly sunny skies.
- Still quite cool and breezy in the middle of the day with temperatures in the mid 50s. Turning chilly in the evening with temps in the mid to upper 40s.
- Breezy winds up to 15 miles per hour may cause brief wind chills in the mid to lower 40s, mainly in the evening.
