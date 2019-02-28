Tourism on the Coast continues upward trend

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Tourism is on the rise for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to a tourism leaders, which is great news for local businesses.
The Gulf Coast Business Council and members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce received a status report Thursday on tourism from Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast executive director Milton Segarra.
The bottom line: the numbers are up on most tourism indicators for 2018, and the Coast is on an upward trend for 2019.
Segarra went over his five step strategic plan that was revealed last last year. That plan includes a development plan for potential investments; experience development, which includes festivals and events; public policy integration, which includes beautification projects and infrastructure projects; gaming edge, for casino development; and branding.
Of course, the big reveal of visit Mississippi’s new branding, will be March 11.
