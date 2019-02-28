Special Tactics Airmen ruck to pass through Biloxi Friday

Keesler leadership from the Second Air Force and the 81st Training Wing, as well as airmen stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, will march alongside the special tactics team starting from White Avenue and U.S. 90 in Biloxi. The beach fire pits along U.S. 90 will be lit in a show of support. Additionally, the public has also been invited to support the Special Forces team as they march through the region.