Ship Island Excursions enjoying big improvements in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -Ship Island Excursions at the Gulfport Harbor will kick off the 2019 season in two weeks. The Gulfport operation goes into the season with some brand new amenities.
A major upgrade has been completed at the harbor after years of planning.The boats to Ship Island are tied up to a new 185-foot dock. Finishing touches are being applied to a movable ticket office, and a pavilion that serves as a terminal is in place.
The recently completed facilities are next to the U.S. Coast Guard Station and represent a significant investment in the harbor made by the federal government and the city of Gulfport. All of this is a game changer for the Skrmetta family, who has provided ferry service here for more than half a century.
“We’ve been here in the harbor since 1963. We’ve never really had a permanent facility. The new dock is going to be a major asset, but having this terminal area, this designated Ship Island Excursion area will add another item in the harbor. When visitors come here, we’ll be easy to find,” said CEO Louis Skrmetta.
Plans for a new ferry terminal began about 15 years ago. Millions of dollars were spent on rebuilding the harbor after Hurricane Katrina, and this new pavilion is consistent with the architectural design of the marina and Gulfport’s commitment to enhancing the area.
“There’s so much happening on the waterfront right now. We have the aquarium coming in, this new ship island pavilion and pier. The marina is obviously new since Katrina,” according to Harbormaster George Manemann.
Because of its vulnerability to storm surge, the new ticket office was built with quick evacuation capabilities in mind.
“We can quickly disconnect all of the electronics and cables and we can be out of here within an hour after we’ve been told a storm is coming,” Skrmetta said.
The pier will better accommodate visitor traffic and be much more practical for the Ship Island Excursion fleet of boats.
“It’s 20 feet wide, which makes it very safe when we’re off loading hundreds of people, especially when you have two boats arriving at the same time,” Skrmetta said.
Ship Island Excursions begins ferry service to the island on March 16.
