Parents taking precautions over disturbing kids videos

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Parents around the nation and even in South Mississippi are on high alert after reports of disturbing images popping up in the middle of YouTube Kids videos.
“I’m really concerned about some of the videos that show up on it,” said Biloxi resident Brandi Bacon. Bacon is the mother of three, and her children have stopped watching YouTube after the image of a creepy creature popped in a video her eight- year old son was watching.
“That video came up and my son said ‘Mommy this is terrifying’ and he was also crying when he said something about it,” Bacon said. It turns out what her son saw isn’t that out of the ordinary. Cybercrime investigator with the Mississippi Attorney General’s office Jay Houston said parents should be aware.
“As parents we need to remember our job is to discuss these topics with them,” Houston said. “Have an open conversation, and when they come across something inappropriate talk to them about it.”
Although, according to Houston, what’s commonly known as the “Momo Challenge,” a series of threatening messages encouraging kids to take part in dangerous behavior, is likely a hoax, that doesn’t mean threatening videos aren’t out there.
Tiffany Neves keeps a close eye on what her five and six year old children look at.
“Anything that my child uses has a parental lock on it, and they can’t download any apps without my permission and with a password that’s complicated that they can’t do it on their own,” said Neves.
Taking proactive steps, Houston recommends warning your kids about out of the ordinary things they can come across online, and that’s advice Neves is glad to follow.
“These kids have to have someone looking out for them at all times because it’s a scary world we live in,” Neves said.
Officials from YouTube released a statement that said: “We work to ensure the videos in YouTube Kids are family-friendly and take feedback very seriously. Flagged videos are manually reviewed 24/7 and any videos that don’t belong in the app are removed.”
There are many steps parents can take to make sure their children do not encounter disturbing material online. Direct your children toward YouTube Kids instead of the main YouTube page. YouTube Kids has an explainer to activate parental controls, including an option that only allows children to watch videos, channels and collections a parent has handpicked.
Make sure your children are watching videos from official, verified accounts instead of third-party accounts that could corrupt the content. Monitor what apps your children download onto their smartphones and tablets, and set parental controls on any accounts where your children could come into contact with other users.
If you come into contact with any disturbing material, report it immediately. If you believe you are seeing something illegal, contact the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.