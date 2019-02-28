Ocean Springs Police Department receives nationwide reaccreditation

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Police Department has been unanimously approved for four years of reaccreditation by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
Commissioners said the “professional excellence demonstrated by your department is not only a benefit to the citizens of your community but also serves as a guide to other law enforcement agencies in the state of Mississippi.”
Agencies seeking MSLEAC accreditation and CALEA recognition must meet 140 professional standards. The on-site assessment team reviewed OSPD policies and practices, interviewed personnel, and closely examined files kept by the Department in order to make its determination of compliance with each standard.
The team that conducted the assessment is made up of law enforcement personnel from various agencies throughout Mississippi.
Both Biloxi and Pascagoula police departments also have MSLEAC accreditation.
The MSLEAC was formed to help state agencies meet the standards for national accreditation. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says MSLEAC aims to strength crime prevention, formalize essential management procedures, establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices, improve service delivery, solidify interagency cooperation and coordination, and boost citizen and staff confidence.
To read more about CALEA’s accreditation process and standards, click HERE.
