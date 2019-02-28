Moss Point Lady Tigers find themselves on destiny’s doorstep

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - As the clock hit zero, and Moss Point secured their quarterfinal win over McComb, Brieanna Miller finally let the emotions wash over.
“At that moment, I felt like me and my teammates - we just worked so hard for it, we finally got there," Miller said. “That’s been our goal since day one (when) we stepped out here during tryouts.”
The Pearl River signee is a big reason why the Lady Tigers (23-7) find themselves on destiny’s doorstep, just two wins away from the first state championship in program history.
“Brie Miller has come so far," Moss Point first-year head coach Ethan Porter said. "She had struggles early when she was in ninth and tenth grade, and I saw a little last year, just kind of staying focused mentally and things like that. But, she’s been nothing but great for us down the stretch in big games this year.”
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot," Miller said. "I’ve worked on offensive rebounding, I go to training and I practice really hard. I put my team in position, and they’re behind me. I’m a leader.”
She's had plenty of help from her teammates, including Robyn Lee. The junior point guard, who holds offers from Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech, put up 19 points and six assists in Monday's big win.
“When Robyn Lee’s playing like that, we’re tough to beat,” Porter said. “I haven’t seen a whole lot of games like that from her this year, but I could tell she wasn’t going to let us lose (against McComb).”
But despite the accolades of his two star players, Porter knows the Lady Tigers need a full team effort to conquer what lies ahead.
“That’s one of the biggest things we’ve talked about is being consistent in everything we do,” Porter said. “Just make sure we keep our consistent routine, because we have a good bit of momentum built up right now.”
The Lady Tigers tip off their Class 4A Semifinal contest on Monday, March 4th at 4 p.m. from the Mississippi Coliseum.
