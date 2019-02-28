Mississippi National Guard 155th ABCT returns home

FLOWOOD, MS (WLBT) - A group of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers returned to Mississippi Wednesday night.
The soldiers were greeted by family and friends after serving in Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Many of these brave men and women have been away for about a year.
Three flights with Soldiers from various 155th ABCT units arrived on Wednesday.
Collectively, about 300 troops arrived Wednesday night after completing demobilization operations at Fort Bliss, Texas.
The arrivals are a portion of a series of flights with brigade personnel returning home.
Approximately 3,000 155th ABCT Soldiers will return to Mississippi by the end of March 2019.
