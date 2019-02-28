Hwy 49 police chase ends safely with two arrests

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police arrested two men after a chase on Highway 49 Friday morning.
Police Chief Leonard Papania told WLOX News Now the pursuit began when an officer tried to make a traffic stop at Highway 53 and Highway 49. The chief said the driver led police and Harrison County deputies north on Highway 49, approaching the Stone County line. The chase ended at East McHenry Rd at Highway 49.
The names of the two people arrested have not been released yet, but Papania said they will face a variety of charges, including possession of a controlled substance and eluding law enforcement.
