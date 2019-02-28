Construction set to begin soon at Pearl River County schools

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - “Pardon our Progress.” That’s what Pearl River County School District officials told the community Thursday as groundbreaking ceremonies were held for expansion at PRC Elementary.
The construction is a result of county voters passing an $18.5 billion school bond issue last November.
"As you can see, we have between 1,400-1,500 students at this campus,” said Alan Lumpkin, Pearl River County Schools superintendent. “We need expansion of our cafeteria and classrooms."
They need 24 more classrooms, to be exact. The expansion also comes with a guarantee of accountability of sorts from the county’s school board.
"This community has trusted this money to us only because they believe in our students and out teachers,” said Elaine Voss, PRC school board president.
That’s welcome news for the kids and for principal Lori Burkett, who’s getting everyone ready for construction.
"Many of you gave up your time and your resources,” Burkett said. "We are all going to get our extra steps in every day during construction at the elementary school.”
