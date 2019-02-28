Business owners, county leaders excited as Cook Road construction approaches

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It’s been a long wait, but there’s light at the end of the road.
The widening of Cook Road in Jackson County to create a commercial corridor from D’Iberville to Highway 609 should begin in just a few months, and it could open the doors to more business.
In about a month, David LeBron will open his new PJ’s Coffee near the corner of Highway 609 and Cook Road.
For him, the time to do this venture is now, and the widening of Cook Road is only going to improve business prospects as a relief valve from an already crowded D’Iberville retail center.
“I think this is a natural progression to ease that,” he said. “Bring it over this way. Give people another option, and of course, the residents out here are growing by leaps and bounds as well. Great fit, great time.”
There’s no doubt how Jackson County Supervisor Troy Ross feels about the venture.
“This is going to be the largest retail commercial development opportunity in Jackson County history,” he said. “This is going to be something that is monumental for us in Jackson County.”
Nearly $30 million in county, state and federal funds have been set aside for the project, including money for purchasing right of way.
“The money’s ready to go, this project is fully funded before we even start,” Ross said.
After construction begins, Ross said it should take about 18 months to complete.
While businesses and county officials are excited about the potential economic development, some residents aren’t so happy, like Willie Guy, who bought this homestead 50 years ago on what was then a quiet dirt road.
“This expansion has been going on now for about two years,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for it to start, but the more they get along with it, I see no big deal in it.”
He said even with the widening, he believes the congestion is just going to get worse.
“I don’t mind expansion, but I think it’s ridiculous to spend this kind of money just for a shopping center down here and for the land owners between here and the interstate," Guy said.
