Bay St. Louis police investigating vehicle arson

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department is investigating a vehicle fire that has been ruled as arson.
Around 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to a vehicle fire at B&J Pit Stop on Highway 90 where a 1981 Toyota truck was ablaze.
Video of the incident was captured by the business’s surveillance system. The video depicts an unknown individual at the business when the fire starts.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bay. St. Louis Police Department Detective Division at 228-467-9222. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.