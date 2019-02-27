Winter may make a comeback for Mardi Gras

BILOXI, MS - Here in South Mississippi, we’ve been seeing some pretty warm weather for the end of February. While it may be feeling like spring this week, models are in pretty good agreement that Old Man Winter may reappear near the beginning of March.
Through this upcoming week and into the weekend, our temperatures are still expected to be well above average in the low to mid 70s. Even with some cloud cover and rain, warm and humid air will move in from the Gulf of Mexico. For any parades on Saturday and Sunday, you’ll probably get by with short-sleeves. However, you’ll need the rain gear on standby. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but widespread showers and a few storms are possible on Sunday. It’s all thanks to a cold front that will be pushing through the Southeast.
After the front passes, much cooler air will move through the area. Winds from the north and northwest will bring in much colder air by Monday morning. We may see lows plummeting into the 40s that morning. It’s still looking chilly in the afternoon. Highs could only reach the mid 50s. As high pressure from Canada settles in, we may drop into the 30s by Tuesday morning! If you’re going to be out celebrating Mardi Gras, you’ll want some warm clothes. Highs will likely remain below average in the 50s and 60s for much of that week.
Despite the recent warmer weather, the first day of spring (the spring equinox) isn’t until March 20th. Mother Nature is going to remind us that winter isn’t over just yet!
