Winter may make a comeback for Mardi Gras

Through this upcoming week and into the weekend, our temperatures are still expected to be well above average in the low to mid 70s. Even with some cloud cover and rain, warm and humid air will move in from the Gulf of Mexico. For any parades on Saturday and Sunday, you’ll probably get by with short-sleeves. However, you’ll need the rain gear on standby. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but widespread showers and a few storms are possible on Sunday. It’s all thanks to a cold front that will be pushing through the Southeast.