Wet Wednesday morning, chilly for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras

Widespread rain with a chance for thunderstorms will continue through sunrise. Then, for the rest of the day expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few hit or miss showers. Temperatures will be warmer today with the warm front having moved north of the area. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower and middle 70s. Rain chances will continue Wednesday night with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and some patchy fog at times. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 60s. Scattered showers continue into Thursday. Then, perhaps only hit-or-miss showers for Friday and Saturday with warm afternoons in the 70s. Still warm for Sunday too. But, a cold front will move into the area on Sunday causing a bit more rain activity so bring your rain poncho if you’re headed to a parade. Once the front has passed, you’ll need to dress warmly for any outdoor activities as chilly air arrives on Lundi Gras Monday and Fat Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.