Spillway opening could impact Coast seafood supplies

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - For the first time in the 89-year history of the Bonnet Carré Spillway, it has been opened for a second consecutive year. That’s good news to ease flooding concerns along the Mississippi River in Louisiana and at points farther north, but it is not so good for the Gulf Coast.
With the opening of the spillway, that means hundreds of millions of gallons of fresh water will soon start pouring into the Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi Sound. Oysters and fresh water don’t mix. What few oysters are left could disappear, according to Rick Burris is with the Department of Marine Resources.
“There is potential anytime you have that much fresh water over that many days that is expected, but like I say, we won’t know those impacts until after we do an assessment," he said.
Do you like to eat crabs? Well, that could be a problem, according to Harriet Perry with the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab.
“Fresh water is going to push those crabs either farther out to the Gulf or down toward Breton Sound. So it may influence our spring spawn and perhaps even the number of larvae that come back to settle in the Mississippi Sound," she said.
Your favorite fish may be harder to come by.
“Some our fish adapt to that quite well," said Jim Franks with GCRL. "It may move them around a bit. It just depends on how much fresh water really flows into the sound. I suspect some of the fish will move more towards the east.”
Seafood dealers will now face even bigger challenges.
“Well in a business where it’s already getting harder and harder to find fresh seafood, it’s really going to probably push prices up and make it more difficult for us to keep a fresh product on the table," said Hiram McCall.
One of the biggest concerns about the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway is something that dates back to the turn of the 19th century on the Gulf Coast, and it’s happening in just a few months: the opening of the shrimp season.
“Brown shrimp post-larvae begin moving into the Mississippi Sound in February and March. It will certainly affect that movement of animals into the Sound and ultimately affect our brown shrimp harvest," Perry said.
That will affect the people who make a living on the waters of the Mississippi Sound.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, which operates the spillway, estimate it could be open for as long as a month.
