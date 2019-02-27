Reward offered in Stone Co. missing persons case

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Stone County investigators are teaming up with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers in hopes that a large reward will help solve a missing person’s case.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for any tip that helps authorities find Robert Bruce Hariel. The 37-year-old disappeared more than six weeks ago. Authorities believe there is little chance of finding him alive.
The lead investigator, Capt. Ray Boggs, said his team has evidence and suspects in the case, but they still need what he calls a “final tip” from the community.
“We hear things. We check out things. You get a hunch or you pick up some evidence that just don’t explain itself, and you get that tip that explains it,” said Boggs.
“When residents call Crime Stoppers, it’s completely anonymous. And we are getting many tips on this, but nothing that’s really opened up the case,” said Lori Massey, coordinator for Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information that can help in this investigation should call Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. All tips are anonymous.
